Pangolin Trading 20.2% Lower This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $20.38 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.38 or 0.06643842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,695.54 or 1.00135816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,670,190 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

