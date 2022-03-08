Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will post sales of $536.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.79 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,719.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

