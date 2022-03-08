Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 2,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 589,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $802.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $107,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,851 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,892 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,866,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $18,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

