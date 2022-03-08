Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 2,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 589,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $802.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.55.
In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $107,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,851 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,892 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,866,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $18,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
