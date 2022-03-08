Parachute Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $605,908.21 and $157,463.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,525,465 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

