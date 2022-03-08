Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

