Paramount Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,333 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,435% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,555. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -113.65, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 148,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,730,000 after buying an additional 1,171,028 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,237,000 after buying an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 339,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Paramount Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.