Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

PXT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.29.

PXT traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.15. 902,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.28 and a 12-month high of C$30.44.

In related news, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$841,500. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Insiders sold a total of 94,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,497 over the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

