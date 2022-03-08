Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,519 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 726.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 919,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 808,669 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $398,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $892,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $19,580,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

