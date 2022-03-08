Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.2 days.

PKIUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

