PARSIQ Price Down 10.1% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $34.79 million and approximately $730,430.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.23 or 0.00284027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004204 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.31 or 0.01161073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 147,003,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

