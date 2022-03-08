Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Trading Down 2.5%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,141.62 and last traded at $1,141.62. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,171.00.
PGPHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,589.92.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,411.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,598.17.
Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.
