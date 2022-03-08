Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Update

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

PRTY traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,860. The stock has a market cap of $389.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Party City Holdco (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.