Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

PASG stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $22.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter worth about $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 165,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

