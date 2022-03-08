PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Down 40.2% Over Last Week

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 57.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $5,823.30 and $15.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00265669 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

