PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,998 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.21. 347,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,107,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.30. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

