PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Cowen decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.
NYSE:PBF opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PBF Energy (Get Rating)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
