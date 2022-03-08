PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Cowen decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE:PBF opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

