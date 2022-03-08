Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $20.89. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 162,676 shares traded.

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,308 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,127 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

