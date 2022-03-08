Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.98. 116,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 146,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Peak Fintech Group alerts:

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.