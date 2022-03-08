PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $136,833.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $87.31 million and $136,833.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00104763 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,207,063,297 coins and its circulating supply is 1,341,697,264 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

