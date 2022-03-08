Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEGA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,931 shares of company stock worth $203,575. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.