PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0000

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $107,792.75 and approximately $1,530.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.32 or 0.06658840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,053.09 or 0.99432864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046535 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars.

