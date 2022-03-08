PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 23.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $4,376,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $518.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

About PennantPark Investment (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.