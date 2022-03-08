Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.