Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.