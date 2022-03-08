Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Down 5.1%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $201.50 and last traded at $201.50. Approximately 1,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,363.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.03 and a 200 day moving average of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian increased its position in Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

