Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $46.10 million and approximately $340,494.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 148,308,978 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

