PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.73. The company had a trading volume of 109,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

