PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $2.05. PerkinElmer posted earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 138.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 103,138.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $6.64 on Tuesday, hitting $165.62. 47,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

