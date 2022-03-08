Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Shares Down 14.7%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

