Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WOOF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

WOOF opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

