Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS.
WOOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.18.
NASDAQ WOOF traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 89,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,177. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
