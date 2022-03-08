Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Stock Price Up 19.3%

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 19.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 5,370,142 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,596% from the average daily volume of 316,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Petrogress Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGAS)

Petrogress, Inc is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics.

