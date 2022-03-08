Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $37,952.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

