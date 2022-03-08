Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.41

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 6003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.