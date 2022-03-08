Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.41

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 6003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

