Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.17

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.17 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 355,940 shares changing hands.

PHTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £246.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.44.

In other Photo-Me International news, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 29,111,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £20,377,830.20 ($26,700,511.27).

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

