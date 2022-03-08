Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.29 or 0.00011084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00034183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00105121 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

