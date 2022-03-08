PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFN. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

PFN stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

