PIN Price Hits $0.0484 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.06 or 0.06543421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,407.52 or 0.99941161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045162 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars.

