Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,533,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after purchasing an additional 993,521 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $169.45. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.63 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

