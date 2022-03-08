Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -1.08. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

