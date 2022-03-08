Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.
HNW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 33,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,464. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $16.24.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.