Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

HNW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 33,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,464. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.