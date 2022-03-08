Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

PHD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 52,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.