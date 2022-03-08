Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.

NYSE PHT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

