Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 51,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

