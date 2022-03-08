Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:MAV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 51,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $12.98.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
