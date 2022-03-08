Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.
MHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 176,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,356. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $13.21.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
