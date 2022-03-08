Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.

MHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 176,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,356. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

