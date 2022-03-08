Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 4,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPIRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

