Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $201.38 million and approximately $369,702.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00328909 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00073857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00090614 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004904 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,715,653 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

