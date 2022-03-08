PlatON Market Capitalization Achieves $116.34 Million (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $116.34 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,477,382 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

