Playcent One Day Volume Tops $19,718.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $803,720.78 and approximately $19,718.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00104802 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

