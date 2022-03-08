PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 701,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $253,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

