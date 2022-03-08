Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $37,726.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007322 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00105332 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00287535 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.